Farm House Style New Construction with state of the art Tesla Roof with backup battery power wall. Gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless appliance package, granite and bamboo hardwoods. Master retreat on the main level with custom walk in tile shower, claw foot tub, dual vanities and huge WIC closet. Custom electric fireplace and mantel with marble stone work. Pavered driveway to the detached garage/shop wired for EV. Modeled home for sustainability. Mahogany covered porches w/ nice views of water pond!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m not just fighting to have a home; I’m fighting for my life here.”
Construction workers are mixing up the flow of traffic. Here's what you need to know.
Years after the city returned a softball field to wetland, the mighty beaver has returned to stake a claim. For now, the city is trying to liv…
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fre…
It's another shake-up in mid-Willamette Valley pharmacies.