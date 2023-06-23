Farm House Style New Construction with state of the art Tesla Roof with backup battery power wall. Gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless appliance package, granite and bamboo hardwoods. Master retreat on the main level with custom walk in tile shower, claw foot tub, dual vanities and huge WIC closet. Custom electric fireplace and mantel with marble stone work. Pavered driveway to the detached garage/shop wired for EV. Modeled home for sustainability. Mahogany covered porches w/ nice views of water pond!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
But it's still not clear which publicly owned property will be OK'd to accommodate overnight sleeping.
Corvallis firefighters said the fire involved the rooftop solar panels. Photos added and what the fire means for programming.
Police have been on scene since morning.
Last January, we ran my article on visiting the graves of two popular music figures buried in Oregon.
One of two complaints was read into the record at a school board meeting.