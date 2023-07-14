Start enjoying your home immediately with this like-new custom built home on a peaceful street, yet seconds from town. You'll be delighted to find top-of-the-line finishes throughout and gorgeous styling. The downstairs has an open floor plan, dream kitchen, roomy dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom, and bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. With bamboo flooring, beautiful tile, a big and fully fenced backyard, a 2-car garage, and a covered back deck and front porch, you'll never want to leave.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $496,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Traffic was snarled on Highway 20 in Corvallis and side roads because of a natural gas leak the morning of Tuesday, July 11.
A deadline to comply with city codes is fast approaching. Amy Crevola hopes she has done enough.
It will chop up a 17-acre site.
An Oregon State University spokesperson said the lifted items were not related to the on-campus job.
Here's why it was called that and how it works.