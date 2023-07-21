Start enjoying your home immediately with this like-new custom built home on a peaceful street, yet seconds from town. You'll be delighted to find top-of-the-line finishes throughout and gorgeous styling. The downstairs has an open floor plan, dream kitchen, roomy dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom, and bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. With bamboo flooring, beautiful tile, a big and fully fenced backyard, a 2-car garage, and a covered back deck and front porch, you'll never want to leave.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $476,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Organizers were inspired by the growing popularity of similar music and culture events in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
Owner Mark Encke wrote a heartfelt explanation on social media.
The official festivities were canceled. But that didn't stop a "rogue, unofficial event."
Firefighting and police rescuers have treated or pulled five people from the trails around Blue Pool in three days, most of those in hand-carr…
Oregon State has been picked to finish fifth in Pac-12 football this coming season, as voted on by media that cover the conference.