Fall in love with this like-new custom home. You'll find top-of-the-line finishes throughout. The downstairs has an open floor plan, dream kitchen, roomy dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom, and bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom/office. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With bamboo flooring, beautiful tile, a fenced backyard, a 2-car garage, and a covered back deck and front porch, you'll never want to leave.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $476,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Organizers were inspired by the growing popularity of similar music and culture events in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
Owner Mark Encke wrote a heartfelt explanation on social media.
The official festivities were canceled. But that didn't stop a "rogue, unofficial event."
Firefighting and police rescuers have treated or pulled five people from the trails around Blue Pool in three days, most of those in hand-carr…
Oregon State has been picked to finish fifth in Pac-12 football this coming season, as voted on by media that cover the conference.