Fall in love with this like-new custom home. You'll find top-of-the-line finishes throughout. The downstairs has an open floor plan, dream kitchen, roomy dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom, and bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom/office. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With bamboo flooring, beautiful tile, a fenced backyard, a 2-car garage, and a covered back deck and front porch, you'll never want to leave.