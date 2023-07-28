Look at this beautiful home located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Brownsville! LARGE OVERSIZED CORNER LOT! Efficient open concept floor plan design. Gourmet style kitchen with quartz counters, SS appliances, gas range, & craftsman-style cabinets. Enjoy all the comforts of central A/C, high efficient gas FA furnace,and a gas fireplace. Fully fenced and professionally landscaped backyard with raised beds & UGS throughout. HUGE custom designed back patio. Access to the Calapooia River nearby!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $475,000
