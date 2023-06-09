Welcome to your dream home in the perfect location! When this custom single story home was designed, no expense was spared on high-end finishes, bonuses, and a convenient open floor plan. Oodles of natural light pour into every space of this home, including in the master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom. Cook in the gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, a coffee bar, and tall/deep cabinets. Enjoy plenty of storage, a 2-car detached garage, a back patio and front porch, and tall ceilings.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ongoing work around the Van Buren Bridge will be much more noticeable starting this week.
They squatted in a North Albany home before their arrest and booking. That left the husband of hearing his wife die with no ability to come to…
There was a full house in attendance Monday evening, June 5 as Corvallis officials discussed homelessness.
An Oregon man and former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant is the deadliest sniper in the branch’s history.
For some young people, making up for lost time is the furthest thing from their minds.