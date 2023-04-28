BRAND NEW HOME! READY FOR MOVE-IN! Come home to this beautiful contemporary home in a lovely, treed neighborhood of fine homes in North Albany. Amenities abound with gourmet kitchen, large pantry, LR gas fireplace, and den/ofc on main. Primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet and generous ensuite with tub and shower. Lower-level FR and bedroom w/walk-in closet for potential dual living. Upper level deck and more all on 1/3 acre with No HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $784,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m not just fighting to have a home; I’m fighting for my life here.”
Construction workers are mixing up the flow of traffic. Here's what you need to know.
Years after the city returned a softball field to wetland, the mighty beaver has returned to stake a claim. For now, the city is trying to liv…
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fre…
It's another shake-up in mid-Willamette Valley pharmacies.