UPGRADES, UPGRADES , UPGRADES!!! Cul-De Sac. 3 car, Open flr plan, Vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances. Primary Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, dual undermount sinks, 19x7 walk in closet. Custom blinds throughout, Laminate floors. Covered patio w/ 19X33 patio, Extended driveway w/ concrete pad for "SMALL RV / Trailer, sidewalks, Paver patio fire pit, Waterfall feature, Fruit trees, Lawn ,beds & garden fully irrigated. Shop w/power, Garden shed w/power, Lighted attic. Attention to detail. Too much to list
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $689,900
