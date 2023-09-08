WELCOME HOME!! This BEAUTIFUL 3/2 home welcomes you in with inviting spaces and quality finishes. Enjoy the amazing view from your back deck overlooking farm fields. Entertain guests in this oversized kitchen. Enjoy cozy fall evenings in front of the gas fireplace. 3 car garage and RV parking provide plenty of space for all your toys. Conveniently located and close to everything. Don’t miss this one!!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $645,000
