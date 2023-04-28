Better than new, make sure to check out the virtual tour links for additional photos and video! Home built and finished at the end of 2017 and located on huge corner lot. Room to park your RV or travel trailer behind the fence, professionally landscaped, has a covered patio, and really cool fire pit. Clean as whistle, vaulted ceilings in main living area, office set away from other activity. Move-in ready, 3-car garage, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with pantry! Need we say more? Call now for a showing!