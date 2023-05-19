Better than new, this home was built in 2017 and is located on a large corner lot near the fringes of the subdivision. Professionally landscaped, w/covered patio, pre-wired for hot tub. Clean as a whistle, vaulted ceilings in main living area, office is set away from other activity. Move-in ready, 3-car garage, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry. Plus room for your RV. Seller offering $5,000 towards buyer's closing costs. Check out the virtual tour links for additional photos & videos.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $620,000
