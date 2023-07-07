Welcome to an amazing home built by one of the best builders in the area - Culbertson Construction. Located in one of the most desirable Millersburg neighborhoods & in "Like New" condition. Beautiful granite kitchen counter tops with glass weave style back splash. Floorplan has central kitchen open to living/family/dining areas. Plenty of space on both sides of the home to add RV/Boat parking or build your garden. What you can't see is the quality behind the walls & under the home. Quality throughout.