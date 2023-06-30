Impeccable single level home, located in the growing community of Millersburg, close to I-5 for easy commuting, yet with a country feel away from the hubbub. Pre-inspected & move-in ready, this 3/2 home sits on a corner lot, has a 3-car garage, & off-street area to park your RV. South-facing covered patio, large yard, fully fenced. Kitchen features a walk-in pantry, center island, & stainless appliances, Upgraded lighting, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Professionally landscaped, wired for hot tub.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $579,900
