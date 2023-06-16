Welcome home to this one-owner single-level home located in Millersburg. Large 10,000 sq. foot lot with large backyard and oversized back patio. Well cared for open floor plan home with huge primary suite located at opposite end of home from guest bedrooms. Kitchen features all solid surfaces, lots of counter space, huge island and is well integrated into the flow of the home. Great room is designed with that open feel with gas fireplace as the centerpoint of the space.