Beautiful home in Albany Heights neighborhood. One level, 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom unique, high quality ends and in pristine condition. Includes quartz countertops throughout, shaker style cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded tile in bathrooms, wood encased windows in main living areas, BBQ gas stub on patio, and new retaining wall in the backyard. A MUST SEE HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,000
