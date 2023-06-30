Better than new, adorable home in convenient, East Albany neighborhood. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen with quartz counters while conversing w/company in the light and bright dining/living area. Durable laminate flooring throughout the downstairs main living areas with a fantastic covered patio just outside the kitchen slider. Great corner lot with shed and privacy shrubs. Shower & Lg WIC in Primary Bedroom along with a loft (great for an office desk?) upstairs. Gem of a home, won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oregon outdoors wear and accessories manufacturing giant has sued the local business, saying the prefix "omni" belongs to it. Here's why.
Athletic endeavors have taken Logan Storie to all corners of the United States and around the world.
Have you seen them? They're acceleration lanes. It looks different. Here's how to use them.
One of the best gymnasts in Oregon State history is taking on a bigger role with the program this season.
The team honored Beaumont with an audio presentation at the end of the first inning and “Amazing Grace” was sung during the seventh-inning stretch.