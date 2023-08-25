At 880 Sq Ft the Argent is a comfortable & efficient home. The functional kitchen w/granite counters & cupboard storage overlooks the open dining & living room. The main suite offers a substantial closet and an adjoining bath. A comfortable second bedroom features plenty of closet space. It has a separate laundry room with additional storage with garage. Landscaping is included from and backyard w/underground sprinklers. Completion late Fall early Winter. Picture/video are of similar homes.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $339,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dead are both drivers.
They put a group of residents on evacuation notice in one case.
We interrupt our regularly scheduled story with breaking news: DJ Uiagalelei, the ex-Clemson player, has been named the Beavers' starting quar…
Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded by boat.
A former operations director notified the district this summer of his intent to sue GAPS. These are his allegations.