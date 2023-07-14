Sitting on a corner lot, is this brand new manufactured home, 2 bedrooms with an additional office/den,2 full baths & primary with double sinks, 1,333 square feet in all. Tall ceilings and a kitchen skylight bring lots of natural light into this home. With a spacious covered deck off of the living room, surely a nice spot to entertain or enjoy your morning, and a tall custom carport. Space for private yard/ garden & freshly seeded lawn. This home owns the land, it is not in park. Buyer to do due diligence.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $319,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Traffic was snarled on Highway 20 in Corvallis and side roads because of a natural gas leak the morning of Tuesday, July 11.
A deadline to comply with city codes is fast approaching. Amy Crevola hopes she has done enough.
It will chop up a 17-acre site.
An Oregon State University spokesperson said the lifted items were not related to the on-campus job.
Here's why it was called that and how it works.