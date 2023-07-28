Affordable living w/ a great location just minutes away from campus, the co-op & shopping. 1/5 mile to the bus. This beautiful brand new 2023 home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & vinyl windows combine to create a bright interior that is accented by neutral colors. Plentiful counters and generous amounts of storage make this kitchen cook ready. Located at the end of the park w/the back yard backing up against a beautiful forest this location has plenty of privacy. All appliances included.